Official: Napoli announce squad list for Champions League



Apollo Heyes

Napoli officially announced today the list of players present to UEFA for the group stage of the Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti decided to pick 25-year-old Albanian full-back Elseid Hysaj ahead of Lorenzo Tonelli. Tonelli spent last season on loan with Sampdoria and was rumoured to be leaving the Neapolitan side this summer, but a move never materialised and instead the player will be returning to the Stadio San Paolo. Here is the full player list:: Karnezis, Meret, Ospina.: Di Lorenzo, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Luperto, Maksimovic, Malcuit, Manolas, Mario Rui.: Allan, Elmas, Fabian Ruiz, Gaetano, Zielinski.: Callejon, Insigne, Llorente, Lozano, Mertens, Milik, Younes.