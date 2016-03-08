Official: Napoli announce squad list for Champions League

03 September at 23:45
Napoli officially announced today the list of players present to UEFA for the group stage of the Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti decided to pick 25-year-old Albanian full-back Elseid Hysaj ahead of Lorenzo Tonelli. Tonelli spent last season on loan with Sampdoria and was rumoured to be leaving the Neapolitan side this summer, but a move never materialised and instead the player will be returning to the Stadio San Paolo. Here is the full player list:
 
Goalkeepers: Karnezis, Meret, Ospina.
 
Defenders: Di Lorenzo, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Luperto, Maksimovic, Malcuit, Manolas, Mario Rui.
 
Midfielders: Allan, Elmas, Fabian Ruiz, Gaetano, Zielinski.
 
Forwards: Callejon, Insigne, Llorente, Lozano, Mertens, Milik, Younes.

