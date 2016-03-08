Official: Napoli announce that Malcuit has torn his ACL

Malcuit, lesione del legamento crociato anteriore e del menisco mediale del ginocchio destro

Napoli have officially announced that their 28-year-old French full-back Kevin Malcuit has suffered a lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament and the medial meniscus of the right knee in the club’s game against SPAL yesterday.The player was forced off after 70 minutes in yesterday’s 1-1 draw, clutching his right knee. The injury is expected to end his season. Malcuit had played five games for the Partenopei this season.Here is the club’s official press release: “Kevin Malcuit, who was injured during SPAL-Napoli, underwent diagnostic tests at the Clinica Pineta Grande. The examinations showed the lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament and the medial meniscus of the right knee. The defender will be visited tomorrow by Prof. Mariani at Villa Stuart.”Apollo Heyes