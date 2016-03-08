OFFICIAL: Napoli announce Verdi with Roma-esque tweet
11 June at 21:15Napoli have officially announced the signing of Verdi through their Twitter account, posting a Roma-esque video.
Having completed his medical earlier today, Verdi is now officially a Napoli player, signing a five-year contract with the club. The transfer fee is reported to be worth around €25m
The announcement itself reminds us a lot of Roma's social media transfer strategy, take a look at the video below to see for yourself.
50 sfumature di...#Verdi #WelcomeVerdi #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/kXbG3AExzT— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) 11 juni 2018
