Official: Napoli clarify reasons behind training retreat following protest
06 November at 21:30Napoli have clarified the reasons behind their decision to initiate a training retreat following the announcement that the players have decided to ignore the retreat and return home.
The club released an official statement on their website, which says:
“With reference to the news that appeared today and in recent days regarding the withdrawal of the first team, the Company notes with surprise that some media have mistakenly qualified it as "punitive withdrawal". The President De Laurentiis - Monday, November 4, 2012 - had clearly and unequivocally declared to Radio Kiss Kiss: "This is a constructive and non-punitive retreat".
A retreat, an expression of the complex method of training, designed to help the group of players regain their concentration and the necessary motivation on the eve of two important and delicate matches.”
Napoli are currently seventh in the league table after 11 games, following a disappointing start to the season under coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Partenopei have only won five of their 11 games, drawing three and losing three, including against rivals Juventus.
In the Champions League their form is a little better, currently second in their group sitting on eight points, one point behind reigning European champions Liverpool.
