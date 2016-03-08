Official: Napoli complete signing of Rrahmani from Verona
20 January at 18:05Italian Serie A giants Napoli have completed the signing of defender Amir Rrahmani from league rivals Hellas Verona.
The Naples-based outfit have been trying to overhaul their squad under manager Gennaro Gattuso who has recently replaced Carlo Ancelotti on the bench at the San Paolo Stadium.
The announcement of the deal came through Verona’s press release on Monday afternoon which stated that the 25-year-old has joined Napoli but will stay with the club till the summer of 2020 on temporary loan.
It is believed that the deal of bringing Rrahmani to Naples is likely to cost the Italian club a fee in the region of €14 million.
The Kosovo international has joined Verona in the summer of 2019 from Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb for a reported transfer fee of just €2.1 million.
Since then, Rrahmani has managed 1,819 minutes of first-team football for the Gialloblù in 20 matches in all competitions.
