Official: Napoli defender Koulibaly suffers shoulder injury in training today

Napoli star defender Kalidou Koulibaly is in doubt for the club’s next two games against Udinese and Genk, according to an official announcement today.The report details how the 28-year-old Senegalese defender suffered a bruised shoulder injury in today’s morning training session. The Naples based club will assess his condition tomorrow, putting him in doubt for the Partenopei’s next two games.So far this season Koulibaly has made 17 appearances for the club, being one of the stand out players in the squad.Apollo Heyes