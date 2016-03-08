Official: Napoli deny Allan-Insigne rumours

24 June at 12:30
As a result of a report this morning, Napoli decided to set things straight via their Twitter account, stating that Allan and Insigne aren't for sale.
 
This morning, Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Carlo Ancelotti had given his 'ok' to the sale of both Allan and Insigne, with several clubs interest in their services, However, on Twitter, Napoli denied these rumours.
 
"La Gazza writes that Ancelotti has said 'ok' to the sale of Allan and Insigne. We call this the first big hoax of the season. Napoli players are not for sale. And no offer worthy of their value has arrived. If they arrive, they will be evaluated," it read.

