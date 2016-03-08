Official: Napoli deny Allan-Insigne rumours

This morning, Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Carlo Ancelotti had given his 'ok' to the sale of both Allan and Insigne, with several clubs interest in their services, However, on Twitter, Napoli denied these rumours.

"La Gazza writes that Ancelotti has said 'ok' to the sale of Allan and Insigne. We call this the first big hoax of the season. Napoli players are not for sale. And no offer worthy of their value has arrived. If they arrive, they will be evaluated," it read.

La Gazza scrive che Ancelotti avrebbe detto Ok alla vendita di Allan e Insigne. Possiamo definirla la prima grossa bufala della stagione. I giocatori del Napoli non sono in vendita. E non è arrivata nessuna offerta degna del loro valore. Se dovessero arrivare verranno valutate. — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) 24 juni 2019

As a result of a report this morning, Napoli decided to set things straight via their Twitter account, stating that Allan and Insigne aren't for sale.