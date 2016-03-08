Official: Napoli hire Gattuso as new manager
11 December at 18:36Italian Serie A outfit Napoli have hired Gennaro Gattuso as the new manager of the first-team.
The 41-year-old has replaced Carlo Ancelotti on the bench at the San Paolo Stadium who was sacked on Tuesday despite Napoli’s 4-0 win against Genk which secure their place in the knock stage of the UEFA Champions League.
The announcement came though the club’s official Twitter account on Wednesday evening which confirmed that Gattuso has been hired for an 18-month period.
Napoli will be Gattuso’s second big club as a manager as he has previously managed league rivals AC Milan for two seasons and ended his association in the summer earlier this year after failing to guide them back to the UEFA Champions League.
The former defensive midfielder has won the FIFA World Cup in 2006 with Italy whereas he has also won three Serie A and two UEFA Champions League titles as a player with the Milan-based club.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
#WelcomeGattuso #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/dzmNApimTX— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) December 11, 2019
Go to comments