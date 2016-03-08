Official: Napoli-Parma postponed to 18:30 due to San Paolo worries
14 December at 15:30Gennaro Gattuso's first game as Napoli manager will be played, bit a tad later than initially decided. The Parma clash will kick off at 18:30 instead, half an hour later than the original kick-off time. In other words, not a major difference considering that the game was at risk.
Yesterday, a thunderstorm caused damage to the Partenopei's stadium, San Paolo, as material from the roof came off. A public safety risk, therefore, which now has been resolved. Good news for Gattuso, who is eager to start his adventure with the club.
