Official: Napoli-Parma postponed to 18:30 due to San Paolo worries

Yesterday, a thunderstorm caused damage to the Partenopei's stadium, San Paolo, as material from the roof came off. A public safety risk, therefore, which now has been resolved. Good news for Gattuso, who is eager to start his adventure with the club.

Gennaro Gattuso's first game as Napoli manager will be played, bit a tad later than initially decided. The Parma clash will kick off at 18:30 instead, half an hour later than the original kick-off time. In other words, not a major difference considering that the game was at risk.