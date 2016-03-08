Official: Napoli sign free agent Llorente

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has announced with a post on his Twitter the official arrival of free agent Fernando Llorente at Napoli. The 34-year-old Spanish striker, who has just spent the last two seasons in the Premier League with Tottenham, has signed a two-year contract worth €2.5m net per season. Carlo Ancelotti can therefore welcome the new vice-Milik after spending the summer attempting to sign the Champions League finalist. Last season Llorente scored only a single goal in 20 league appearances for the North London side.Apollo Heyes