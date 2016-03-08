Official: Napoli sign Hirving Lozano

23 August at 13:00
Napoli have this morning confirmed the signing of Mexican winger Hirving Lozano from PSV. Lozano has been signed to add an extra element of pace and flair to the front line and has arrived for a fee of 42 million euros.

Napoli confirmed the news in a press release, stating "​Napoli makes the definitive purchase of Hirving Lozano from PSV Eindhoven." Meanwhile, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed the news on his Twitter, saying "Welcome Hirving."
 

