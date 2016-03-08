OFFICIAL: Napoli sign Ospina from Arsenal permanently

04 July at 20:00
Serie A giants Napoli have now announced that they have sealed the signature of Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina on a permanent basis.

Ospina joined the partenopei on a permanent basis last summer and made 17 appearances for the club this past season and kept the goal before Alex Meret came back to full fitness.

 
They have now announced the Colombian's capture for a fee of 4 million euros.

 

