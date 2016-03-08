Official: Napoli star out for three weeks; in doubt for Arsenal clash

After being faced with a tough draw in the Europa League quarter-finals, Napoli have received more bad news, this time from the training ground. 
 
In fact, the results of the medical examinations of Insigne, Chiriches and Diawara all mean bad news for the Partenopei. The latter two will, just like Insigne, be out for the coming three weeks. 
 
Insigne, who is the captain of the team, could be forced to sit in the stands for his side's important away clash with Arsenal, who is their next hurdle in the Europa League. 
 
It is believed that Napoli doctors are worried about his availability for the game, which will be played four weeks from now. With that said, Arsenal could receive a huge boost, although it is very early days still. For Insigne, a race against the clock now awaits. 
 

