Official: Napoli star will miss Milan clash

Milik Napoli esulta dito
22 November at 17:15
On the eve of the clash with Milan, Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has announced his squad for the game. Ghoulam, Mario Rui and above all Milik have been excluded from the list due to injury struggles. Down below is the complete list.
 
Goalkeepers: Meret, Ospina, Karnezis.

Defenders: Luperto, Maksimovic, Di Lorenzo, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Manolas.

Midfielders: Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Elmas, Zielinski, Gaetano.

Attackers: Callejon, Llorente, Lozano, Mertens, Insigne, Younes.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Napoli
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.