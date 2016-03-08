Official: Napoli star will miss Milan clash

Goalkeepers: Meret, Ospina, Karnezis.



Defenders: Luperto, Maksimovic, Di Lorenzo, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Manolas.



Midfielders: Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Elmas, Zielinski, Gaetano.



Attackers: Callejon, Llorente, Lozano, Mertens, Insigne, Younes.

On the eve of the clash with Milan, Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has announced his squad for the game. Ghoulam, Mario Rui and above all Milik have been excluded from the list due to injury struggles. Down below is the complete list.