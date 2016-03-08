OFFICIAL: Ndombele seals move from Lyon to Tottenham, the figures revealed

02 July at 18:20
Tanguy Ndombele is now officially a Tottenham Hotspur player after completing his move on a permanent basis from Lyon today. The Frenchman will sign a six-year contract at the London-based club and have broken their transfer record with the signing of the midfielder. The Spurs will pay 60 million euros to Lyon plus 10 million in bonuses, as confirmed by the French club. The previous record expenditure for one transfer was Davinson Sanchez' move from Ajax two years ago for a reported fee of 40 million euros.

