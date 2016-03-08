Official: Nesta appointed Frosinone head coach
17 June at 23:15Frosinone have officially appointed Alessandro Nesta as their head coach for next season.
The former AC Milan defender was previously in charge of FC Miami and Perugia, guiding the latter to an 8th place finish in Serie B last year but he will now begin at newly relegated Frosinone.
Frosinone had a disappointing season, finishing 19th place with only 25 points.
Alessandro Nesta è il nuovo allenatore del #FrosinoneCalcio— Frosinone Calcio (@Frosinone1928) June 17, 2019
Benvenuto Mister!
https://t.co/WGYmTgL4Fp pic.twitter.com/BX1aTlUEmB
