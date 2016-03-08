Official: Nesta appointed Frosinone head coach

17 June at 23:15
Frosinone have officially appointed Alessandro Nesta as their head coach for next season.

The former AC Milan defender was previously in charge of FC Miami and Perugia, guiding the latter to an 8th place finish in Serie B last year but he will now begin at newly relegated Frosinone.

Frosinone had a disappointing season, finishing 19th place with only 25 points. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.