Official: New injury for Emre Can, will miss Juve-Torino

03 May at 14:15
Emre Can has sustained a new injury just hours ahead of tonight's Derby Della Mole. As officially announced by Juventus, this morning the German midfielder felt a muscular problem that will keep him out of the match with Torino. 

In place of the former Liverpool man, who has been a victim of several physical problems this season, Massimiliano Allegri has summoned Simone Muratore, a midfielder born in 1998 who has 36 appearances and two goals with Juventus B.

