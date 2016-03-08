Official: New injury for Emre Can, will miss Juve-Torino

ULTIM'ORA | Simone Muratore è stato convocato per il Derby di questa sera al posto di @emrecan_, out per problemi muscolari.#JuveToro #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/x7aQnQrtv2 — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) May 3, 2019

Emre Can has sustained a new injury just hours ahead of tonight's Derby Della Mole. As officially announced by Juventus, this morning the German midfielder felt a muscular problem that will keep him out of the match with Torino.In place of the former Liverpool man, who has been a victim of several physical problems this season, Massimiliano Allegri has summoned Simone Muratore, a midfielder born in 1998 who has 36 appearances and two goals with Juventus B.