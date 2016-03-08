Official: Nice complete signing of former Valencia and Benfica midfielder
10 June at 13:50Via an announcement on their official website, Nice have confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Danilo Barbosa. The 22-year-old midfielder is fresh from a fantastic season under the tutelage of Braga coach Abel Ferreira, having struggled to establish himself as a regular during loan spells at Valencia and Benfica. The Brazilian is the Ligue 1 side’s first new addition this summer. Indeed, he is expected to be joined by New York City FC coach Patrick Vieira in the coming days.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
