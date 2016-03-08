Official: No AC Milan as Praet joins Leicester City

08 August at 20:30
He was on the radar of AC Milan, as a reunion with Giampaolo seemed to be of interest for the Belgian. However, the future of Dennis Praet will be in the Premier League.
 
During deadline day, Leicester City announced the signing of the midfielder, who joins from Sampdoria on a permanent basis. Praet has signed a five-year contract with the Foxes, ready to start a new adventure in his career.
 
"Leicester City Football Club have agreed terms with Sampdoria for the transfer of attacking midfielder Dennis Praet, subject to Premier League and international clearance," the statement read.
 
Ever since the start of the summer, Milan had been linked with the playmaker, who is a favourite of the Rossoneri manager Giampaolo. However, the negotiations never really took off, and thus Praet was forced to look elsewhere.

