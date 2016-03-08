Ora è ufficiale, Paolo Maldini scenderà in campo con il team #DAZN la prossima stagione! #WelcomeMaldini pic.twitter.com/8jimuP1cvI — DAZN Italia (@DAZN_IT) July 13, 2018

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini will not make return to his former club. As we reported earlier this week the former Italy defender has agreed to join DAZN commentary team.DAZN is the new streaming platform that belongs to Perform.DAZN will show Serie A games from this season and Maldini has agreed to join the commentary and pundits staff of the new platform.”DAZN has announced that Maldini will join their team for the next season.Diletta Leotta has also agreed to join the new platform that will show three Serie A games each week.