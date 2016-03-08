Official: Orsolini completes permanent move from Juve to Bologna

Bologna, on their official website, have announced that they have redeemed Riccardo Orsolini from Juventus, making use of the buy-out clause in his contract.

The winger has previously expressed his willingness to remain at Bologna, and after impressing last season, the Rossoblu decided to make the move permanent.



"Bologna announces that it has exercised the option for the permanent purchase of striker Riccardo Orsolini from Juventus FC," the statement read

Orsolini is currently on international duty with Italy's U-21 side, who beat Spain by 3-1 in the opening game, This evening, at 21:00, they will face Poland in their second game in the group, looking to continue their good run of form.