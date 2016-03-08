Official: Paolo Dal Pino elected as new president of Lega Serie A
08 January at 17:40The Lega Serie A have elected Paolo Dal Pino to be their new president, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Dal Pino received 12 votes, one more than the minimum number required. There were seven votes for Gaetano Micciché, who resigned in November after complaints about his appointment.
Dal Pino is a prominent man in the world of telecommunications, being the current CEO of Telit Communications, as well as being previously CEO of Wind and Pirelli.
Apollo Heyes
