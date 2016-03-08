Official: Paolo Maldini returns to Milan as Strategic Development Director

Previous reports of AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini making a return to the club have been validated. It is now official as the 50-year-old has been named Strategic Development Director and he will be presented tomorrow.



Milan have released a statement regarding the former Rossoneri defender.



“The new course of AC Milan is further strengthened by the appointment of Paolo Maldini as the new Director of Strategic Development in the Sports Area. Paolo is a living legend in the Rossoneri history for his exceptional class, talent, leadership, loyalty, and his record of successes. These qualities will play a decisive role in getting Milan back to the greatness it deserves."

