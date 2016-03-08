OFFICIAL: Paolo Nicolato is the new Italy Under-21s manager

03 July at 14:35
Former Italy Under-20s boss Paolo Nicolato has now been appointed as the new Under-21s boss.

Luigi di Biagio's tenure came to an end after a disappointing campaign in the Under-21s Euros recently as they were knocked out of the tournament in the group stages.

Nicolato has now been announced as the new manager weeks after having guided the Under-20s to a fourth-placed finish in the recent Under-20s World Cup in Poland.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.