OFFICIAL: Paolo Nicolato is the new Italy Under-21s manager

Former Italy Under-20s boss Paolo Nicolato has now been appointed as the new Under-21s boss.Luigi di Biagio's tenure came to an end after a disappointing campaign in the Under-21s Euros recently as they were knocked out of the tournament in the group stages.Nicolato has now been announced as the new manager weeks after having guided the Under-20s to a fourth-placed finish in the recent Under-20s World Cup in Poland.