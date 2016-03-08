French giants have announced the signing of Barcelona target Thilo Kehrer for a fee of 37 million euros.The 21-year-old German defender is a product of the Stuttgart youth academy and he made 32 appearances in all competitions for Schalke, helping them qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season under Domenico Tedesco.Paris Saint-Germain though have now announced the signing of Kehrer from Schalke for a fee of 37 million euros on a five-year deal.The defender is considered to be the future of PSG and is vital to the club's future. He currently plays for the Under-21 German side and many expect him to represent the senior national side soon.Kehrer told the official PSG website. He said: “It is with much joy and ambition that I have signed for Paris Saint-Germain. Everyone in Europe knows how strong and exciting the Paris Saint-Germain project is and I couldn’t think of a better club for me to continue my progression and reach my objectives. I am going to meet some extraordinary team-mates and work with a coach that has done a great job in Germany in recent years."