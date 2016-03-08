Official: Paris Saint-Germain sign Schalke youngster
16 August at 12:30French giants have announced the signing of Barcelona target Thilo Kehrer for a fee of 37 million euros.
The 21-year-old German defender is a product of the Stuttgart youth academy and he made 32 appearances in all competitions for Schalke, helping them qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season under Domenico Tedesco.
Paris Saint-Germain though have now announced the signing of Kehrer from Schalke for a fee of 37 million euros on a five-year deal.
The defender is considered to be the future of PSG and is vital to the club's future. He currently plays for the Under-21 German side and many expect him to represent the senior national side soon.
Kehrer told the official PSG website. He said: “It is with much joy and ambition that I have signed for Paris Saint-Germain. Everyone in Europe knows how strong and exciting the Paris Saint-Germain project is and I couldn’t think of a better club for me to continue my progression and reach my objectives. I am going to meet some extraordinary team-mates and work with a coach that has done a great job in Germany in recent years."
