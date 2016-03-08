Official: Parma announce the arrival of Grassi and Inglese from Napoli



With only a few days left on the transfer market, Parma have announced the arrival of Roberto Inglese and Alberto Grassi from Napoli.



Inglese joined Parma on loan with an option to buy and Napoli hold a counter option on the forward, while Grassi will join on a dry loan.



The striker played his last three seasons for Chievo Verona and managed to reach double figures in the last two seasons, scoring 10 goals in 2016/2017 and 12 in his last campaign.



While Grassi was loaned to SPAL last season where he helped the new comers avoid relegation and the season prior he had a vital role in leading Atalanta to a Europa League spot.

