Official: Parma sign Karamoh from Inter

Parma Calcio 1913 have announced the signing of Yann Karamoh from F.C. Internazionale Milano.Karamoh, who spent last season on loan to Bordeaux, joins originally on loan but with the obligation that the deal is made permanent.The forward has signed a contract with the Crociati that runs 2023.It is thought that Inter have inserted a clause that means they will 50% of any future transfer fee.Karamoh made 22 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, scoring 3 and assisting 1