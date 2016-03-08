OFFICIAL: Parma squad announced for Frosinone

02 April at 16:30

At the end of the closed-door training session sustained this morning at the Collecchio Sports Center, Parma coach Roberto D'Aversa announced this squad for the match against Frosinone, scheduled for tomorrow at 9.00 pm at the "Benito Stirpe" Stadium 

 

Goalkeepers: Brazao, Frattali, Sepe;

 

Defenders: Batons, Dimarco, Gagliolo, Gazzola, Gobbi, Iacoponi, Sierralta;

 

Midfielders: Barillà, Dezi, Diakhate, Kucka, Machin, Rigoni, Scozzarella, Stulac;

 

Forwards: Ceravolo, Schiappacasse, Siligardi, Sprocati.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Parma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.