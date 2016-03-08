OFFICIAL: Parma squad announced for Frosinone

At the end of the closed-door training session sustained this morning at the Collecchio Sports Center, Parma coach Roberto D'Aversa announced this squad for the match against Frosinone, scheduled for tomorrow at 9.00 pm at the "Benito Stirpe" Stadium

Goalkeepers: Brazao, Frattali, Sepe;

Defenders: Batons, Dimarco, Gagliolo, Gazzola, Gobbi, Iacoponi, Sierralta;

Midfielders: Barillà, Dezi, Diakhate, Kucka, Machin, Rigoni, Scozzarella, Stulac;

Forwards: Ceravolo, Schiappacasse, Siligardi, Sprocati.