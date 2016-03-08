OFFICIAL: Pasalic signs new Chelsea contract, seals Atalanta loan move

Congratulations, Mario! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 3, 2019

Serie A side Atalanta have now signed Mario Pasalic on a loan deal days after his initial loan deal ended.Pasalic impressed for the La Dea last season, with the 24-year-old appearing in 33 Serie A games. He scored five times and assisted three times for the club and helped them finish inside the top four for the first time in history.Chelsea have confirmed that Pasalic has signed a new deal till the summer of 2024 and has been loaned back to Atalanta again.