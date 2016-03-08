OFFICIAL: Pasalic signs new Chelsea contract, seals Atalanta loan move

03 July at 18:40
Serie A side Atalanta have now signed Mario Pasalic on a loan deal days after his initial loan deal ended.

Pasalic impressed for the La Dea last season, with the 24-year-old appearing in 33 Serie A games. He scored five times and assisted three times for the club and helped them finish inside the top four for the first time in history.

 
Chelsea have confirmed that Pasalic has signed a new deal till the summer of 2024 and has been loaned back to Atalanta again.

 

