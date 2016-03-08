Official: Pato terminates contract with Tianjin, AC Milan...

After several weeks of rumours, Alexandro Pato has now officially terminated his contract Tianjian Quanjian. After two years, therefore, the Chinese adventure ends for 'the duck'.

So, where will the player go now? In Brazil, there is a lot of talk of a return to his homeland, but that track leading to Italy shouldn't be ruled out. Taking his love for AC Milan into consideration, it's definitely a possibility, though it will depend on the Rossoneri's sporting director, Leonardo.