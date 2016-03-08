Official: Pato terminates contract with Tianjin, AC Milan...

16 March at 12:20
After several weeks of rumours, Alexandro Pato has now officially terminated his contract Tianjian Quanjian. After two years, therefore, the Chinese adventure ends for 'the duck'. 
 
So, where will the player go now? In Brazil, there is a lot of talk of a return to his homeland, but that track leading to Italy shouldn't be ruled out. Taking his love for AC Milan into consideration, it's definitely a possibility, though it will depend on the Rossoneri's sporting director, Leonardo. 

For more news, visit our homepage. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.