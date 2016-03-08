Official: Pellegrini joins Juventus, Spinazzola moves to Roma, the figures revealed
01 July at 09:30Luca Pellegrini is officially a Juventus player, while Leonardo Spinazzola has moved in the opposite direction to join Roma. This is the official statement published on the Juventus website: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. communicates that it has perfected the following agreements with the club A.S. Roma S.p.A.
- definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Luca Pellegrini against a consideration of €22 million payable in three years. Juventus signed a four-year sports performance contract with the same player until June 30, 2023;
- definitive transfer of the registration rights of the player Leonardo Spinazzola against a fee of €29.5 million payable in three years. This operation generates a positive economic effect of approximately € 26.6 million ".
Leonardo Spinazzola’s official announcement was made by AS Roma:
"The Club announces that it has purchased the player's sports performance outright from Juventus FC, against a fixed fee of 29.5 million euros. A contract was signed with the player until June 30, 2023.”
UFFICIALE | Luca #Pellegrini è un giocatore bianconero! https://t.co/gXAvXWrRxI #WelcomePellegrini pic.twitter.com/nwPFH1c4cP— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) June 30, 2019
