Official: Pellegrini joins Juventus, Spinazzola moves to Roma, the figures revealed

Luca Pellegrini is officially a Juventus player, while Leonardo Spinazzola has moved in the opposite direction to join Roma. This is the official statement published on the Juventus website: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. communicates that it has perfected the following agreements with the club A.S. Roma S.p.A.- definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Luca Pellegrini against a consideration of €22 million payable in three years. Juventus signed a four-year sports performance contract with the same player until June 30, 2023;- definitive transfer of the registration rights of the player Leonardo Spinazzola against a fee of €29.5 million payable in three years. This operation generates a positive economic effect of approximately € 26.6 million ".Leonardo Spinazzola’s official announcement was made by AS Roma:"The Club announces that it has purchased the player's sports performance outright from Juventus FC, against a fixed fee of 29.5 million euros. A contract was signed with the player until June 30, 2023.”