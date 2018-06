Juventus have completed the singing of Mattia Perin.The Italian goalkeeper underwent medical with the Old Lady today ( WATCH here ) before signing a four-year deal with the bianconeri.​Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that the agreement with Genoa Cricket & Football Club S.p.A. for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Mattia Perin has been finalized for a consideration of € 12 million payable in 3 financial years. The purchase value may increase by a further maximum of € 3 million on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract.This acquisition will generate economic and financial effects starting from 2018/2019 sportive season.​Juventus and the player have signed a 4-year contract of employment until 30 June 2022.Perin is going to join Wojciech Szczesny in replacing Gigi Buffon who has left Juventus after 17 years at the club. The 40-year-old is expected to join Psg in the coming days.