Official: Perin completes Juventus move, the details
08 June at 19:08Juventus have completed the singing of Mattia Perin.
The Italian goalkeeper underwent medical with the Old Lady today (WATCH here) before signing a four-year deal with the bianconeri.
Here’s Juventus’ official announcement:
Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that the agreement with Genoa Cricket & Football Club S.p.A. for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Mattia Perin has been finalized for a consideration of € 12 million payable in 3 financial years. The purchase value may increase by a further maximum of € 3 million on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract.
This acquisition will generate economic and financial effects starting from 2018/2019 sportive season.
Juventus and the player have signed a 4-year contract of employment until 30 June 2022.
Perin is going to join Wojciech Szczesny in replacing Gigi Buffon who has left Juventus after 17 years at the club. The 40-year-old is expected to join Psg in the coming days.
OFFICIAL: @MattiaPerin signs for Juventus!— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 8, 2018
https://t.co/cHUysDET3R #WelcomeToJu pic.twitter.com/SG1p71Gjpf
