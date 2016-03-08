Official: Perin fails Benfica medical but the deal is not off; the details

18 July at 21:30
As announced on Benfica's website this evening, Mattia Perin failed to medical tests which would've completed his move to the Portuguese side. Instead, he will return to Juventus, though the move hasn't broken down.
 
The goalkeeper, who has struggled with injuries in recent years, will now return to Italy and Turin, where he will undergo treatment for the cause of the medical failure. Benfica expect this period to take around four months, after which the player will join the side in Portugal.
 
"Benfica inform that, following the medical examinations carried out today, it has been concluded that goalkeeper Mattia Perin has a longer recovery process than initially expected, being about 4 months.
 
"There was an agreement between the clubs and with the player, so Perin will recover at Juventus and, after that phase, the transfer will materialize as agreed upon by all parties," the statement read.

