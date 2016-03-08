Official: Perisic joins Bayern Munich on loan

Der #FCBayern hat den kroatischen Nationalspieler Ivan Perišić verpflichtet. Der Vize-Weltmeister wechselt mit sofortiger Wirkung auf Leihbasis von Inter Mailand nach München. #ServusIvan



Zur Presseerklärung: https://t.co/DCCe7fwXmN pic.twitter.com/LCjUSZboGN — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) August 13, 2019

It is official, Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic has signed for Bayern Munich. The Croatian will join the Bavarian club on loan with an option to purchase him permanently set at 20 million euros.The loan will cost Bayern just 5 million euros; not the ideal situation for Inter but one that could benefit them in the long-term.