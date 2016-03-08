Official: Perotti to be sidelined for at least 45 days
26 August at 14:30A very heavy blow for Roma. Diego Perotti was stopped from featuring in the season opener against Genoa last night, as he was experiencing a muscular problem which even kept him out of the squad.
Today, Perotti underwent the instrumental medical tests and the verdict of the situation has arrived: The Giallorossi winger will be out for at least 45 days. As a result of this, Roma could turn to the market and make a signing before it closes.
"After suffering an injury on Saturday, Diego Perotti underwent medical examinations on Monday morning to discover the extent of the issue. The exams revealed a strain in his left quadriceps muscle. "It is estimated that the injury will sideline the player for between 45 and 60 days. Perotti has already begun a rehabilitation programme," the club's statement read.
The game between Roma and Genoa finished 3-3, as the Rossoblu came back from behind three times.
