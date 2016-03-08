The game between Italy and Poland will kick-off at 20:45, and it was first anticipated that Piatek would start the game, given his connection with Italy. However, manager Jerzy Brzęczek has opted for another Serie A striker, Milik.

Poland (4-4-2): Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek, Reca; Szymanski, Goralski, Linetty; Zielinski; Milik, Lewandowski. To see Italy's starting eleven, head over to our homepage to find our live piece for the game.

Despite his recent success in the Serie A, as well as the goal in his national debut, Piatek will start on the bench for Poland tonight.