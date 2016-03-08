Official: Pioli names 23-man squad for Milan-Sampdoria

On the eve of the clash between AC Milan and Sampdoria, Stefano Pioli has announced his 23-man squad. As expected, although he only just arrived, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is included in the list, ready to play from start if the latest reports are to be believed.

The likes of Biglia, Rebic and Rodriguez have been left out due to injury struggles. Borini, meanwhile, has been left out as a technical choice by the manager, as his departure from the club is near.

Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina.: Calabria, Caldara, Conti, Gabbia, Hernández, Musacchio, Romagnoli.: Bennacer, Bonaventura, Brescianini, Çalhanoğlu, Kessie, Krunić, Paquetá.: Castillejo, Ibrahimović, Leão, Maldini, Piątek, Suso.