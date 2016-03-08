Official: Pjaca suffers cruciate ligament rupture; season over for the Juventus loanee

Marko Pjaca cannot get out of the vicious circle of bad performances and injuries. Today, the Croatian, who is on loan at Fiorentina from Juventus, suffered a cruciate ligament injury of his left knee, two years after suffering the same injury but on his right knee. Here is the official statement of Fiorentina regarding the setback:



"ACF announces that during yesterday's training the footballer Marko Pjaca has reported a problem with his left knee. The instrumental tests carried out in the morning showed a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament. In the next days, the player will undergo surgery to plan the most appropriate treatment."