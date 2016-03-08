Official: Pjaca suffers cruciate ligament rupture; season over for the Juventus loanee
09 March at 14:00Marko Pjaca cannot get out of the vicious circle of bad performances and injuries. Today, the Croatian, who is on loan at Fiorentina from Juventus, suffered a cruciate ligament injury of his left knee, two years after suffering the same injury but on his right knee. Here is the official statement of Fiorentina regarding the setback:
"ACF announces that during yesterday's training the footballer Marko Pjaca has reported a problem with his left knee. The instrumental tests carried out in the morning showed a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament. In the next days, the player will undergo surgery to plan the most appropriate treatment."
