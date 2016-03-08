The Bosnian, who was the subject of several reports this summer, has a penned a new five-year with Juventus.

"Juventus are delighted to announce that Miralem Pjanic has renewed his contract at the club until 2023," the official statement read.

It is believed that Pjanic will earn €6.5m per year with his new contract, although that was not confirmed by the club.

As announced by the club just now, Miralem Pjanic has officially renewed his contract with the Bianconeri, keeping him at the club until 2023.