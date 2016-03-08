Official: Pjanic withdraws from Bosnia camp; returns to Turin due to injury
16 November at 18:30
Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has been forced to withdraw from the camp of the Bosnian national team, returning to Turin. In other words, he will certainly miss the clash against Liechtenstein. An injury has stopped the 29-year-old from continuing.
The midfielder played from start in the 3-0 loss against Italy, who continued their winning streak in the Euro qualifiers. In addition to the defeat, Pjanic also sustained an injury, as he left the pitch after 77 minutes of play.
In any case, Italy and Finland have already secured the first and second spot respectively in the group. However, the injury could potentially be an issue for Juventus, in view of the next Serie A and Champions League games.
On their website, the Bosnian federation released a statement on the matter: "BiH national team players Miralem Pjanić and Luka Menalo will miss the team's next match against Liechtenstein due to injuries. Pjanic has an adductor injury, while Menalo has an ankle injury."
The midfielder has been very important for the Bianconeri thus far, so they will be hoping that he can make a swift recovery.
