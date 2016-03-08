Official: Pjanic withdraws from Bosnian camp with thigh injury

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has left the Bosnian national team's retreat and has returned to Turin after suspectingly picking up an injury in his adductor. The midfielder is said to have hurt it against Italy, and will definitely miss Bosnia's next fixture against Liechtenstein.Tomorrow the problem will be evaluated to the adductor remedied in Italy in hope to prepare Pjanic for the next Serie A and Champions League matches.Pjanic will therefore take the exams on Sunday, even if Juve will resume from Tuesday. The problem with the players thigh is the same that was first brought to attention against Lecce.Despite the medical staff in contact, for now it is difficult to make predictions, although it is expected that he may miss the trip to Bergamo.The communication came via an official statement published by the Bosnian Football Federation on its website: the black and white, victim of an accident to the adductor, substituted in the 77th minute.Anthony Privetera