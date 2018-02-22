Official: Pochettino pens new Tottenham deal
24 May at 18:30Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has signed a contract extension with Spurs. The Argentinean manager has extended his stay in North London until 2023.
"I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the Club's history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium. This is just one of the factors that makes this one of the most exciting jobs in world football and we are already making plans to ensure we continue to build on the great work that everyone has contributed to over the past four years”, Pochettino said.
The cub’s president Daniel Levy also commented Pochettino contract extension: "I am delighted that we have agreed a new, extended contract with Mauricio. We have been on an extraordinary journey and the times ahead look even more exciting as the Club enters the next phase in its history. Mauricio has fostered an incredible spirit in the team and has embraced a style of play our fans have loved watching. I know they will welcome this commitment by Mauricio."
