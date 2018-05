Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has signed a contract extension with Spurs. The Argentinean manager has extended his stay in North London until 2023."I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the Club's history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium. This is just one of the factors that makes this one of the most”, Pochettino said.

"I am delighted that we have agreed a new, extended contract with Mauricio. We have been on an extraordinary journey and the times ahead look even more exciting as the Club enters the next phase in its history. Mauricio has fostered an incredible spirit in the team and has embraced a style of play our fans have loved watching. I know they will welcome this commitment by Mauricio."