Official: Politano joins Napoli from Inter on loan - photo

The player has joined the Partenopei on loan for the rest of the season, and there is also an obligation to buy included in the deal, which will see him join them permanently in the summer. The total cost of the operation is believed to be €21m.

Matteo Politano has officially joined Napoli, following weeks of rumours about the winger's future. After seemingly completing a move to Roma, the deal fell through and Politano ended up back at Inter. Now, though, it has been resolved.