Official: Politano joins Napoli from Inter on loan - photo
28 January at 15:50Matteo Politano has officially joined Napoli, following weeks of rumours about the winger's future. After seemingly completing a move to Roma, the deal fell through and Politano ended up back at Inter. Now, though, it has been resolved.
The player has joined the Partenopei on loan for the rest of the season, and there is also an obligation to buy included in the deal, which will see him join them permanently in the summer. The total cost of the operation is believed to be €21m.
Benvenuto @MPolitano16— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) January 28, 2020
https://t.co/ETclzx5VAp#WeAreAllBrothers
#ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/CQ86UDHdy8
Go to comments