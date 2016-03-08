OFFICIAL: PSG and Real Madrid confirm Areola-Navas swap
02 September at 19:00Spanish giants Real Madrid and French giants Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed deals for Keylor Navas and Alphonse Areola.
PSG did sign Marcin Bulka on a free transfer earlier this summer but were looking to upgrade their goalkeeping department following the departure of Gianluigi Buffon on a free transfer earlier.
But the club has confirmed the arrival of Navas from Real, with the statement saying: "Areola joins Real Madrid until 30th June 2020. The 26-year-old shotstopper, capped three times for France, is under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2023. The loan deal with Real Madrid does not include a purchase option."
Real too confirmed Areola's arrival, with their statement saying: "Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Keylor Navas. The club would like to show their appreciation and love for his behaviour and his delivery in the five seasons he has appeared in the Real Madrid shirt."
