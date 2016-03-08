OFFICIAL: Psg appoint Leonardo as sporting director

Former AC Milan's sporting director Leonardo has returned to Psg. His move is now official.



"Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce the return of Leonardo de Araujo as sporting director, a position he previously held from 2011 to 2013", the Ligue 1 giants wrote in an official statement.



"I am really happy to come back to Paris Saint-Germain once again," said Leonardo. “This club has been so important to me in my football career and in my life. I had really emotional moments here both as a player in the late 90s and more recently as sporting director along with our chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi on my return to the club in 2011. Today, I come back to Paris full of energy to rejoin this club that I deeply respect."