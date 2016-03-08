Former Inter and Italy star Thiago Motta has been appointed as Psg's U-19 squad coach. The Ligue 1 giants made their decision official today with Motta who is going to begin his coaching career under the Tour Eiffel, which is where he ended a great playing career.Motta, 35, won 28 trophies during his playing career, including two Champions League, one Serie A title, two La Liga and five French titles.