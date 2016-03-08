Official: PSG-Borussia Dortmund to be played behind closed doors
09 March at 12:30Not only in Italy, but Coronavirus also begins to frighten even abroad. In France, precautions have already been taken such as the postponement of the Ligue 1 match between Strasbourg and PSG but the effects of the epidemic also involve the Champions League route of the Parisians.
On Wednesday evening, Mbappe and his teammates will try to turn around the result from the first leg (1-2) to qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition but they will have to do it without the help of their fans.
The prefect of Paris, in fact, has announced the decision that everyone expected: PSG-Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors in the application of the measures announced by the Defence Council of the country introduced on Sunday evening.
This measure adds up to that already taken previously for Valencia-Atalanta and that could soon also concern Barcelona-Napoli, at the request of the general secretary of sport for Catalunya that UEFA could seriously consider.
#Coronavirus | En application des mesures annoncées en conseil de défense hier soir, le préfet de Police a décidé que le match #PSGBVB se déroulera à huis clos. pic.twitter.com/arwKhKE81f— Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) March 9, 2020
