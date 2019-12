Official: PSV sack head coach Van Bommel

Dutch club PSV Eindhoven have sacked their first-team manager Mark van Bommel after his side suffered a 3-1 defeat against rivals Feyenoord on Sunday.​The official announcement regarding the sacking of the 42-year-old came on Monday morning through a press release on the club’s official website The Rood-witten are currently struggling on the defensive front as they are placed on the fourth position of the league table with 31 points after 17 matches, 10-behind leaders Ajax.That was not the only reason for the sacking of the former AC Milan midfielder as PSV have also suffered a rather shocking exit from the group stage at the UEFA Europa League.However, PSV did not announce Van Bommel’s replacement immediately.