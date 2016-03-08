Official: PSV sack head coach Van Bommel
16 December at 12:00Dutch club PSV Eindhoven have sacked their first-team manager Mark van Bommel after his side suffered a 3-1 defeat against rivals Feyenoord on Sunday.
The official announcement regarding the sacking of the 42-year-old came on Monday morning through a press release on the club’s official website.
The Rood-witten are currently struggling on the defensive front as they are placed on the fourth position of the league table with 31 points after 17 matches, 10-behind leaders Ajax.
That was not the only reason for the sacking of the former AC Milan midfielder as PSV have also suffered a rather shocking exit from the group stage at the UEFA Europa League.
However, PSV did not announce Van Bommel’s replacement immediately.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments