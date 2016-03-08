Official: Qatar club Al Rayyan drop interest in Juve’s Mandzukic
29 September at 11:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic is looking set to stay in Turin at least till January after the Qatar-based club Al Rayyan have announced that they are dropping interest in the player.
The Croatia international was liked with a move away from Italy all summer but he ended up staying with the Serie A champions.
However, rumours regarding Mandzukic’s transfer intensified after he was dropped from Juve’s Champions League squad.
Since all the other transfer markets were closed, Mandzukic only had two options—either to stay with Juve or move to Qatar where Al Rayyan club were heavily interested in signing the former Atletico Madrid striker.
There were reports that Al Rayyan offered the 33-year-old an annual salary of €8 million to move to the Middle-Eastern country.
However, Mandzukic looked unconvinced with the proposal as it was reported that he wants to stay in Europe and would like to move to England in January where Manchester United are keen on signing the striker.
As per the latest development, Al Rayyan on their official Twitter account, announce on Sunday that they stopping negotiations with Juventus for Mandzukic.
