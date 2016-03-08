Official: Rade Krunic signs for AC Milan

We know you know, but still, we want you to know! Welcome "DERA"



AC Milan have officially announced the signing of Rade Krunic from Empoli.The Milanese club made the announcement with a video on their social media channels.The Rossoneri club released a clip with some answers from the player: "Nickname? Dera.Favourite colour? Black.Single or relationship? Single.Dogs or cats? I love dogs.Quality? I am positive.Faults? I am touchy.Meat or fish? Fish.Favourite movie? John Wick.Favourite foot? Right.Idol? Kaka.The first selfie? In the locker room, under my name."The Bosnian was signed for a rumoured €8 million plus bonuses. Krunic is expected to be joined by former Empoli teammate ​Ismael Bennacer who is currently away on international duty with Algeria.