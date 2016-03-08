Official: Rade Krunic signs for AC Milan
08 July at 20:05
AC Milan have officially announced the signing of Rade Krunic from Empoli.
The Milanese club made the announcement with a video on their social media channels.
We know you know, but still, we want you to know! Welcome "DERA"— AC Milan (@acmilan) July 8, 2019
Sappiamo che già sapete, ma vogliamo comunque farvelo sapere Benvenuto “DERA”#ForzaMilan pic.twitter.com/NsMHpefbNA
The Rossoneri club released a clip with some answers from the player: "Nickname? Dera.
Favourite colour? Black.
Single or relationship? Single.
Dogs or cats? I love dogs.
Quality? I am positive.
Faults? I am touchy.
Meat or fish? Fish.
Favourite movie? John Wick.
Favourite foot? Right.
Idol? Kaka.
The first selfie? In the locker room, under my name."
The Bosnian was signed for a rumoured €8 million plus bonuses. Krunic is expected to be joined by former Empoli teammate Ismael Bennacer who is currently away on international duty with Algeria.
Go to comments